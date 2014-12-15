SYDNEY Dec 15 Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services on Monday said its triple A rating for Australia was
not immediately affected by a government mid-year budget update
which showed widening deficits ahead.
The government forecast its budget deficit would balloon to
A$40.4 billion ($33.2 billion) in the year to June, from an
initial estimate of A$29.8 billion, as falling prices for key
resource exports had opened a gaping hole in tax revenue.
"Nonetheless, budget performance over the next few years
still appears likely to improve," the agency said.
"While weaker, these revised budget forecasts remain broadly
consistent with our base case assumptions that deficits will be
moderate and declining, and they do not alter our view that
general government debt will remain low relative to GDP."
(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Richard Borsuk)