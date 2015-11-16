SYDNEY Nov 17 China's slow shift toward
consumer-led growth and away from an investment-heavy economy
means there is little scope for a resurgence in global commodity
prices, a top Australian central banker said on Tuesday.
Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Assistant Governor
Christopher Kent said there had been a noticeable slowdown in
Chinese industrial output led in part by a pullback in the
housing market.
"(Home) sales and prices have recovered a bit since the
start of this year, but there is little sign to date of a
sustained improvement in construction activity," Kent told a UBS
Australasia conference.
China is Australia's largest single export market, and the
slowdown there has weighed heavily on prices for its major
commodity exports such as iron ore and coal.
"The changing nature of China's development implies that the
potential for commodity prices to rise from here is somewhat
limited," said Kent, who heads the RBA's economics department.
The RBA has a team of economists covering China both in
Sydney and Beijing.
Kent said there were also reasons to be optimistic on the
longer-term outlook for China. The service sector remained
resilient, growth in new jobs was supporting consumer demand and
the process of urbanisation had some way to run yet, he said.
Beijing has responded to the slowdown by easing monetary
policy and funding extra investment projects.
"They have scope to provide further support if needed,
although they may be reticent to do too much if that compromises
longer-term goals, such as placing the financial system on a
more sustainable footing," said Kent.
The shift in demand towards services and agricultural
products within China and the Asian region more broadly also
offered opportunities for Australian exporters, he added.
(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Hugh Lawson)