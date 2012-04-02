SYDNEY, April 2 The Reserve Bank of Australia's
(RBA) index of commodity prices rose 0.6 percent in March, from
February, thanks mainly to increases in prices of iron ore and
oil.
In February, the index rose an upwardly revised 1.2 percent
in special drawing rights (SDR) terms. The index reading of
140.9 in March was 2.7 percent above the same month last year.
Much of this rise has been due to increases in the prices of
coal, gold and oil, the RBA said.
In Australian dollar terms, the index rose 1.9 percent in
March, leaving it down 4 percent for the year.
