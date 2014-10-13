SYDNEY Oct 14 Despite the recent fall in the
Australian dollar, it remains "higher than most conventional
estimates of fundamentals would indicate," a senior Australian
central banker said on Tuesday.
That means the exchange rate is offering less assistance
than it would normally be expected in achieving balanced growth
in the economy, Reserve Bank of Australia Assistant Governor Guy
Debelle told a Citi conference in Sydney.
"A lower exchange rate would be helpful in achieving that
objective," he said.
The Australian dollar slumped 4.2 percent in September on a
trade-weighted basis, suffering its biggest monthly fall
in over a year. But the decline has only taken it back to levels
seen early this year.
"Over that same period, Australia's terms of trade has
continued to decline and some key commodity prices for
Australia, most notably the iron ore price, have declined
considerably," Debelle noted.
"On that basis, the Australian dollar is still higher than
most conventional estimates of fundamentals would indicate,
notwithstanding its recent decline."
Debelle said the main development in the foreign exchange
market in recent months was the appreciation of the U.S. dollar.
He said why the greenback has finally started to appreciate when
it did has baffled many in the market.
"We are in an unusual environment where monetary policy
settings in the four major economic regions - the U.S., China,
Europe and Japan - are moving in divergent directions," he said.
"It is an extreme environment that both markets and policy
makers are operating in, where the balance sheets of major
central banks are at an unprecedented size. It is challenging
for foreign exchange markets and it creates a complicated
environment for setting monetary policy in other parts of the
world, including here in Australia."
(Reporting by Ian Chua. Editing by Andre Grenon)