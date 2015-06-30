(Adds quote, background)
By Patrick Graham and John Geddie
LONDON, June 30 Reserve Bank of Australia
Governor Glenn Stevens showed no new concern over the Chinese
economy on Tuesday after a raft of responses from Beijing helped
stem two weeks of turmoil that have driven stocks some 20
percent lower.
The RBA has done its best to shore up demand at home by
cutting interest rates twice this year to an all-time low of 2
percent, and Stevens said he still expected a weakening of the
Aussie dollar that would also help that cause.
But a crucial element to any bounce in the economy will be
demand from China for the iron and other commodities mined in
Australia, which has seen a decade of heavy investment by
international producers in the outback.
The sell-off in Chinese shares, while also a consolidation
of steep gains earlier this year, has been grounded in worries
that the world's second largest economy is heading for a harder
landing than previously thought. Asked if events there would
complicate efforts to rebalance the Australian economy, Stevens
told an audience of investors and economists in London:
"On China, we have no particular things to add than what we
have already published...The managing down of the asset
price/leverage story (in China) is a work in progress and still
is."
"I think the Chinese authorities are well tuned to the
issues and have the tools to deal with it, but of course it will
be a work in progress for a while and we have to accept that,"
he added.
China stocks broke a punishing three-day losing
streak on Tuesday as regulators and the government stepped up
efforts to prevent the past few weeks' plunge from inflicting
further damage.
The RBA has previously said the economic risks in China,
Australia's biggest export market, were tilted to the downside.
Analysts say the potential for economies like Australia,
hoping for more gains for the U.S. dollar that will give their
exporters a competitive boost, are now likely to depend on the
U.S. Federal Reserve making good on its promise to raise
interest rates.
While Stevens declined to comment on when he expected the
Fed to raise rates, he said emerging markets are now much better
prepared for "lift off" and they would now welcome it.
"I think the emerging countries are as well placed as they
can be and many would probably happy for it to happen sooner
rather than later at this point," he said.
"The Fed understands this also, that there is a certain
uncertainty that would be lessened when the action occurs."
Analysts believe without a hike or further depreciation of
the Aussie dollar, the RBA may be convinced to cut rates again.
The Australian dollar was up slightly on the day at
$0.7691 having dipped to $0.7680 after the governor's comments.
