LONDON, June 30 The Reserve Bank of Australia
continues to believe that its dollar currency will and should
weaken in the coming period and has not changed its views on the
outlook for China following recent market volatility, Governor
Glenn Stevens said on Tuesday.
"We've been saying that further depreciation is both likely
and necessary, there is no change to that language," Stevens
said.
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has done its best to
shore up demand by cutting interest rates twice this year to an
all time low of 2 percent, and analysts believe a failure of the
Aussie dollar to weaken might help convince it to act again.
China stocks ended Tuesday sharply higher as a slew of
government measures to stem a two-week-long market tumble
appeared to win back some investor confidence.
