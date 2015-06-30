LONDON, June 30 The Reserve Bank of Australia continues to believe that its dollar currency will and should weaken in the coming period and has not changed its views on the outlook for China following recent market volatility, Governor Glenn Stevens said on Tuesday.

"We've been saying that further depreciation is both likely and necessary, there is no change to that language," Stevens said.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has done its best to shore up demand by cutting interest rates twice this year to an all time low of 2 percent, and analysts believe a failure of the Aussie dollar to weaken might help convince it to act again.

China stocks ended Tuesday sharply higher as a slew of government measures to stem a two-week-long market tumble appeared to win back some investor confidence. (Reporting by Patrick Graham and John Geddie)