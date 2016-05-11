SYDNEY May 12 Australia's central bank will
conclude its comprehensive review of card payments regulation at
a meeting next week and announce a final set of standards soon
afterwards, a Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) official said on
Thursday.
In a speech titled "The Card Payments Review", Malcolm Edey,
assistant governor (financial system), gave little else away,
saying he did not want to "pre-empt" any decisions that may
emerge from the meeting. He made no mention of monetary policy.
The RBA's Payments System Board presented a preliminary
assessment in December and has since received over 40
substantive submissions and held more than 50 stakeholder
meetings, Edey said.
"I expect the board will decide on a final set of standards
at its meeting next week, with an announcement to follow soon
afterwards," he said.
(Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Leslie Adler)