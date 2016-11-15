MELBOURNE Nov 15 The head of Australia's
central bank on Tuesday said past proposals by U.S.
President-elect Donald Trump to slap tariffs on Chinese imports
would be very bad for the world economy and he hoped "wiser
heads" would prevail to prevent that.
Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Philip Lowe also
said any step back from free trade globally would be harmful to
Australia's export-heavy economy.
Answering audience questions at a business dinner, Lowe said
the domestic economy was faring reasonably well and there were
risks in encouraging households to keep borrowing by cutting
interest rates ever-lower.
The central bank has held rates steady at 1.5 percent since
last cutting in August.
