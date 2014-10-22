SYDNEY Oct 23 Australia's central bank is
keeping a close eye on the build up of credits to housing
investors and is still talking to the financial regulator over
what can be done to tighten lending standards, the head of the
Reserve Bank said on Thursday.
Answering a question after giving a speech titled "Issues in
payments systems", Glenn Stevens also said lending standards
need to be closely watched at a time when house prices are
rising quickly and lending competition is increasing.
"As we said, we're in discussions with APRA (Australian
Prudential Regulation Authority) about whether there is more to
be done to reinforce our lending standards and those discussions
are continuing and when there is something to be said, it'll be
said all in good time," he said.
Stevens stressed that home owners and first home buyers were
not the targets, but rather investors in the housing market.
