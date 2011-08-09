* RBA says watching market carefully, no strain in money market

* Investors price in emergency rate cuts as world outlook dims (Adds analyst reaction, prices)

By Wayne Cole

SYDNEY, Aug 9 Australia's central bank on Tuesday said it was watching markets carefully, as fears of a global slowdown hammered shares and the local dollar, and piled on pressure for an emergency cut in interest rates.

The Australian dollar tumbled under parity against its U.S. counterpart at one stage, having shed a startling 9 percent in little more than week as investors fled to the relative safety of government bonds.

The local share market meanwhile fell as much as 5 percent at one point but erased most of its losses to trade down 0.3 percent early afternoon as bargain hunters picked up beaten down banks and miners.

Yet the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) offered no hint it was even considering cutting its 4.75 percent cash rate, and instead pointed to stability in local money markets.

"The RBA is monitoring market developments carefully," the spokeswoman said. "With no strains evident in the money market, the RBA market operations continue to be conducted as usual."

During the global financial crisis in 2008, the RBA flooded the market with extra cash as banks globally became reluctant to lend to each other.

But at its regular operations on Tuesday, the RBA kept the level of surplus cash in the market steady and there was little sign of upward pressure on bank funding costs.

"So far, this market crisis is not a replay of 2008 in that the global financial system has not frozen and there is plenty of liquidity around," said Brian Redican, a senior economist at Macquarie.

Still, investors have been betting that the sell-off in stocks and commodities heralded a slowdown in the global economy that would engulf Australia's main trading partners, and especially China.

As a result, interbank futures <0#YIB:> actually imply an easing could come this month, before the RBA's next scheduled policy meeting on Sept. 9. That would be highly unusual as the central bank has not moved rates inter-meeting since the 1990s.

Investors have priced in 72 basis points of easing by the next policy meeting in September and no less than 163 basis points by Christmas.

LOSS OF WEALTH

"The outlook for the global economy has clearly taken a turn for the worse over the past week, if only from the sharp negative wealth effects that seem likely to weigh on global confidence and activity," said UBS chief economist Scott Haslem.

"While to date this lacks the crisis of liquidity and funding, that may immediately signal to the RBA a need to lower rates, such a point of collapsing global and domestic confidence in the period ahead can no longer be ruled out."

That is a huge shift in sentiment as just a couple of weeks ago most analysts polled by Reuters had expected the next move in rates to be upward, most likely in November.

The central bank, wary of rising inflation, even considered tightening at its policy meeting last week but was forestalled by the acute unease in markets.

RBA Governor Glenn Stevens had been well aware of the dangers, writing that the risks to global economic activity were weighted to the downside.

"There remains a possibility that the sovereign debt problems in Europe and the United States play out in a disorderly and disruptive manner, and that this leads to a marked rise in global risk aversion and uncertainty" Stevens said last week.

Since then his fears seem to have been realised, with Standard & Poor's downgrading the United States and sovereign debt woes in Europe forcing drastic action by the European Central Bank.

"Rate cuts in Australia are not our base case scenario despite market pricing, but we are mindful that the RBA is a nimble central bank and not afraid to change tact if circumstances demand," said Su-Lin Ong, a senior economist at RBC Capital Markets. (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Balazs Koranyi and Ramya Venugopal)