Aug 24 Australia's central bank chief signalled on Friday that interest rates are likely to stay on hold unless there was a drastic change to its optimistic outlook for the economy.

Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Glenn Stevens said the resource-rich economy was growing close to trend and inflation was consistent with its 2-3 percent target band, although he conceded the global environment was still weak.

"At a time of significant global uncertainty, and of important structural changes in the Australian economy, the degree of confidence we can attach to particular forecasts is, unavoidably, reduced," he told lawmakers in his twice-yearly parliamentary testimony in Canberra.

"We remain prepared to respond to significant deviations from the central outlook, to the extent that it is prudent and possible to do so, within the framework that aims to foster sustainable growth and inflation at 2-3 per cent over time."

Stevens reiterated that it was too early to tell the effects of past interest rate cuts. The RBA has lowered its cash rate by 125 basis points since November to 3.5 percent.

Stevens' comments came just days after BHP Billiton , the world's biggest miner, shelved two expansion plans in Australia worth at least $40 billion, sparking fears the country's mining boom had come to an end.

The government had been quick to soothe those concerns. Finance Minister Penny Wong said on Thursday there was still over half a trillion dollars worth of mining investments in the pipeline, with half at the advanced stages of development.

Stevens repeated the central bank expects mining investments to continue strongly and only peak sometime in 2013/14. The decline was then seen offset by a ramp-up in resource exports as well as a gradual strengthening in some parts of the non-mining economy. (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by John Mair)