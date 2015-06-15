SYDNEY, June 15 Low interest rates are working to support economic activity in Australia and there is little concrete evidence that policy is less effective than in the past, a top central banker said on Monday.

Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Assistant Governor Christopher Kent also reiterated that a further drop in the local dollar was both "likely and necessary" to support demand and help offset lower commodity prices.

Speaking at the Australian National University, Kent addressed concerns that low rates were having less of a stimulative impact than in the past.

"Monetary policy is clearly working to support demand, although it is working against some strong headwinds," said Kent, who heads the central bank's economics department.

The RBA cut rates to an historic low of 2 percent last month in an effort to help revive a sluggish economy, and has left the door open to further easing if needed.

Kent said low rates were driving strong growth in home building, which was supporting consumption and employment.

He added there were signs that supply constraints were adding to upward pressures on home prices in some pockets of the country, notably in Sydney where land plots for development were unusually low.

"As the Bank has noted for some time now, large increases of housing prices, if accompanied by strong growth of credit and a relaxation of lending standards, are a potential risk for economic stability," said Kent.

Rising prices have also become a hot political topic amid concerns they were making housing unaffordable for first time buyers.

The RBA has been working with other regulators to contain those risks, primarily through increased bank supervision and stricter constraints on lending standards.

Kent said it did appear that rate cuts had boosted household consumption a little less than in the past. That was partly due to indebted households taking advantage of the low interest rates to pay down mortgages faster, he said.

Those who relied on interest receipts for some or most of their income might have tightened their belts as well. (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)