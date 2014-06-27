SYDNEY, June 27 There is no sign of a speculative credit bubble in Australia's house prices, Reserve Bank of Australia Assistant Governor of Economics Christopher Kent said on Friday.

Kent said he saw a robust rise in dwelling investment ahead in response to low rates and given solid population growth. However, he said he would not want house prices to keep rising 10 percent a year, year after year.

Kent was speaking in Sydney to the House of Representatives Standing Committee. (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Paul Tait)