* RBA: rates "a little below average" appropriate
* Sees inflation contained, thanks in part to high dollar
* Expects trend growth in Q2, following strong Q1
(Updates with market reaction, analyst comment)
SYDNEY, July 17 Australia's central bank saw "no
need" to cut interest rates at its July meeting because a
material easing had already been delivered and data showed the
domestic economy had more momentum than first thought.
Yet minutes of the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) July 3
meeting, released on Tuesday, also showed board members believed
it was right for policy to remain stimulative.
"Members continued to view it as appropriate for interest
rates to be a little below average given evidence of slower
global growth and the low rate of inflation in Australia," the
minutes said.
"But with a material easing in monetary policy having
occurred over the preceding six months or so, and with recent
signs that the domestic economy had a little more momentum than
had earlier been indicated, members saw no need for any further
adjustment to the cash rate at this meeting."
The Australian dollar touched a session high near
$1.0300 in the wake of the minutes, versus $1.0248 at its New
York close, as markets grew less confident of a rate cut next
month.
Interbank futures <0#YIB:> implied a less than 50/50 chance
of a move in August, down from 60 percent last week.
"The RBA's July meeting minutes suggest the Board may be
inclined to pause and assess the impact of earlier policy easing
before cutting rates further," said Alvin Pontoh, strategist at
TD Securities.
LOANS PICKING UP AGAIN
The RBA kept the cash rate steady at 3.5 percent at the July
meeting, following back-to-back cuts and having eased by a 125
basis points since November.
The average interest rates on outstanding housing loans was
now about 50 to 60 basis points below the post-1996 average,
while business loans were 50 and 75 basis points lower, the
minutes said.
This appeared to be encouraging firms to borrow again and
the RBA said it has observed a noticeable pick up in business
credit over the past four months after a long period of
weakness.
Highlighting a familiar theme, policymakers noted that
mining investment had been a little stronger than expected, but
much of the non-resource sector remained subdued, particularly
those struggling with a high dollar.
Importantly, members felt that inflationary pressure overall
remained contained, in part due to the strong dollar and a
softening in global prices, particularly for oil and other
commodities.
The RBA said while first-quarter growth was faster than
expected, other timely indicators including consumer and
business sentiment suggested the economy likely slowed to around
trend pace in the second quarter.
The economy grew a surprisingly strong 1.3 percent in the
first quarter, with annual growth up at 4.3 percent.
Second-quarter gross domestic product data is not due until
September 5.
EUROPE STILL A WORRY
On China, Australia's single largest export market, the RBA
said exports had continued to grow after softness through most
of 2011.
"Members noted that a number of indicators suggested that
growth in the domestic activity in China may not be slowing much
further, although the outlook remained uncertain," the minutes
said.
But the RBA warned that Europe remained a substantial risk,
saying the situation there could deteriorate again and spill
over to other economies. Growth in the United States had also
slowed, which all pointed to a weaker global outlook.
That is one reason why financial markets are betting on
still more rate cuts. Interbank futures <0#YIB:> have factored
in around 100 basis points worth of easing over the next 12
months.
Many analysts, however, expect only one or two more moves by
the central bank this year, and see the cash rate bottoming out
at 3.00-3.25 percent.
"For now, we leave our August rate cut forecast intact,
though we continue to acknowledge the risk of a delay. Consensus
has shifted from 100 percent to 50-50 chance of a rate cut, in
line with OIS market pricing," TD Securities' Pontoh added.
(Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Kim Coghill)