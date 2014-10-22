SYDNEY Oct 23 Australia's central bank chief
urged industry players to continue their efforts to build a
payments infrastructure that is efficient, open to competition
and that will support innovation in the future.
In a speech titled "Issues in payments systems", Reserve
Bank of Australia Governor Glenn Stevens likened the project to
"building a piece of national infrastructure" and said every
opportunity should be taken to increase its potential value to
the nation.
He said much progress has been made in an industry-driven
effort to build a new payments infrastructure called the New
Payments Platform (NPP).
But he also highlighted recent major developments in the
area of real-time payments in Sweden and Singapore and
questioned if there was a plausible reason to accept that
Australia was falling behind.
"Delivering the NPP is also, in my opinion, in the interests
of the Australian financial institutions, which are at the heart
of payments today. It can be expected to lead to further growth
in electronic payments and a reduction in costs," he told the
Australian Payments Clearing Association.
"It will maintain the ongoing relevance of the current
players. If those players do not provide Australian end-users
with the services they want, surely others will seek to do so.
Alternatively, the Reserve Bank would be duty bound to consider
a regulatory approach."
Stevens made no comments on the economy or monetary policy
outlook.
(Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Bernard Orr)