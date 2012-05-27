SYDNEY May 28 Australia's central bank will
take on a greater and more complex role in overseeing the
stability of the country's financial system amid a worldwide
push to strengthen regulation in the wake of the global
financial crisis.
In a speech that made no mention of monetary policy, Reserve
Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Glenn Stevens also said the
bank's Payments System Board will take a stronger role in
setting general goals for the payments system, so as to help
provide a focus for the innovation efforts of the various
players.
"There will need, in the Board's view, to be greater
interaction between the Board and the industry to establish work
towards shared goals," Stevens told the Australian Payments
Clearing Association in Sydney.
Stevens said details of the conclusions of the RBA's
strategic review of innovation are due to be released very soon.
(Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Lincoln Feast)