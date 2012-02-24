* Says commercial banks' rate rises not undermining policy

* A$ strength odd given terms of trade have peaked

* People focus on negatives, but conditions pretty good (Updates with analyst comment, details)

By Cecile Lefort and Ian Chua

SYDNEY, Feb 24 Australia's central bank chief dampened expectations for further interest rate cuts, saying on Friday its policy settings were right for now even after commercial banks acted independently of it and raised some of their lending rates this month.

Glenn Stevens, overseeing a dramatic shift in the domestic economic landscape spurred by a resource investment boom and high local dollar, said the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) was only too well aware of the patchy nature of the overall economy.

"But we also know that monetary policy cannot remove the forces generating different paces of growth in our economy. We have to keep our eye on the overall performance of demand and prices," Stevens told lawmakers in his twice-yearly parliamentary testimony in Sydney.

"Our most recent assessment was that, with growth near trend, inflation consistent with the target, interest rates about average and an outlook suggesting more of the same, the setting of policy was about right for the moment."

One subtle change in Stevens' prepared testimony was the lack of an explicit reference to the possibility of a rate cut if economic conditions deteriorated, which the RBA had mentioned on a number of other occasions this month.

"If there is no catastrophe, RBA officials probably will be happy to do nothing on policy for an extended period," said Stephen Walters, economist at JPMorgan.

"We still have a final, quarter-point rate cut penciled into the forecast for May, but this will be delivered only if conditions deteriorate in a material way, perhaps triggered by a new crisis in Europe."

There was no mention by Stevens or his questioners of a leadership struggle in the ruling Labor Party that could potentially see a new prime minister next week.

Prime Minister Julia Gillard has called a leadership vote for Monday, with many expecting former Foreign Minister Kevin Rudd to challenge.

WHERE WE SHOULD BE

Stevens' broadly upbeat comments saw the Australian dollar tick up to $1.0746 from around $1.0715. Interbank futures <0#YIB:> still implied around 40 basis points worth of easing this year, having already pared back expectations for deeper rate cuts.

Stevens said the strength of the Australian dollar was odd given the country's terms of trade have peaked, but added the central bank was not considering capping the currency because it would probably not be effective.

The central bank surprised many this month by holding its main cash rate at 4.25 percent, when the market had looked for a cut to 4 percent. This followed two back-to-back quarter-point cuts in November and December.

Major commercial banks such as the National Australia Bank , complaining about higher funding costs offshore, then lifted their mortgage rates, sparking political criticism that they were threatening the effectiveness of monetary policy.

Stevens brushed those concerns aside, saying he had not expected financial institutions to fully pass on the December rate cut.

"I had anticipated that might not be completely passed through. As it turned out it was. But then a little bit of that has been taken out subsequently. Overall, I think where we are sitting now, as of present, is about where we should be," he said.

TRIPLE-A RATED COUNTRY

Stevens gave a generally upbeat assessment of the economy, saying people tended to focus only on things that could go wrong.

"Perhaps we as a society tend to not give sufficient weight to the fact that we are in a long upswing, our rate of unemployment's got a five in front and the next digit is a small number, inflation is about where we want it, our banks are strong... basically this is a triple-A rated country, rightly so," he said.

On China, the country's single largest export market, Stevens said the slowing in growth was roughly in line with what Chinese policymakers wanted.

He also said while the rest of Asia has also slowed, in part due to trade links with Europe, there were no signs of a collapse of trade credit and trade flows like in late 2008.

Stevens noted the U.S. economy was continuing to grow and has not experienced a 'double dip' downturn, and the conditions in Europe were not a dire as had been feared.

"The palpable fear before Christmas that Europe was on the brink of some sort of very bad financial event has lessened over our summer. The anxiety has not gone entirely away, and nor will it for some time. But the worst has not happened," he said. (Editing by Lincoln Feast and John Mair)