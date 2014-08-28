SYDNEY Aug 28 Redfoo, one half of LMFAO the U.S. pop duo behind the hit single "I'm Sexy and I Know It", has been hit with a glass at a pub in an upmarket Sydney suburb and suffered a minor facial injury, Australian police said on Thursday.

The singer and Australian X Factor talent show judge, whose real name is Stefan Kendal Gordy, has been left with a scar above his right eye after a man hurled a glass at him, police said.

"He looked at me and taunted me and winked his eye, just to say 'I got you' or something," Redfoo told Australian television.

Police have charged a 21-year-old man over the attack. He will appear in court next month.

Redfoo is the youngest son of Berry Gordy Jnr, the founder of Motown Records company.