By Sonali Paul
MELBOURNE Jan 30 Australia's Great Barrier Reef
watchdog is to decide by Friday whether to allow millions of
cubic metres of dredged mud to be dumped near the fragile reef
to create the world's biggest coal port and possibly unlock $28
billion in coal projects.
A dumping permit would allow a major expansion of the port
of Abbot Point for two Indian firms and Australian billionaire
miner Gina Rinehart, who together have $16 billion worth of coal
projects in the untapped, inland Galilee Basin.
The Galilee Basin could double Australia's thermal coal
exports and see it overtake Indonesia as the world's top coal
exporter, further fuelling China's power plants and steel mills
that have underpinned Australia's decade-long mining boom.
If the permit is not granted it would add to uncertainty
over $28 billion in proposed Galilee Basin projects, already
delayed due to difficulty raising funds with coal prices down.
The plan has sparked protests from environmentalists and
scientists who fear the sensitive marine park will be damaged by
the dumping and an expanded port, would nearly double shipping
traffic through the reef, increasing the risk of accidents.
"The corals could stop growing or potentially die, depending
on how long the mud stays there," said Louise Matthieson, a
campaigner for Greenpeace Australia.
Enough mud will be dredged from Abbot Point, that if dumped
on land, it would be bigger than the Great Pyramid of Giza.
Approval to dump 3 million cubic metres of mud within the
marine park could place at risk the World Heritage-listing of
the Great Barrier Reef, one of Australia's major tourism
drawcards with an estimated economic value of $5.7 billion.
WORLD HERITAGE LISTING AT RISK
UNESCO, which awarded the reef its heritage listing, last
year postponed a decision to June 2014 on whether to put the
Great Barrier Reef on its "in danger" list or even cancel its
World Heritage listing. It is awaiting a report from the
national government on steps taken to address its concerns.
Australia's conservative government, elected last September,
has already approved limited dredging to deepen Abbot Point on
the northeast coast to spur development of coal resources.
But the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority, an
independent government agency charged with protecting the reef,
needs to issue a permit to North Queensland Bulk Ports Corp to
dump its dredged mud within the marine park.
In 2006, the authority allowed triple the amount of dredging
waste from the port of Hay Point to be dumped in the reef.
The North Queensland Bulk Ports Corp says there have been no
adverse effects from the Hay Point dumping.
Green groups fear political pressure to allow the Abbot
Point dumping will be too great, with the Queensland state
government keen to expand ports.
"The real politics of the situation is they have a new
environment minister who expects them to toe the line,"
Matthieson said.
The Abbot Point expansion would add two new terminals for
Adani Enterprise's and GVK-Hancock, a joint venture
between India's GVK conglomerate and Rinehart's Hancock
Prospecting, which have long term plans to export 120 million
tonnes a year of coal all together.
Plans for a third new coal terminal at Abbot Point are on
hold after BHP Billiton , Australia's biggest
exporter of coal for steel mills, cancelled a port project as it
cut capital spending as coal prices fell.
If allowed, North Queensland Bulk Ports Corp plans to
conduct the dredging in two or three campaigns spread out over
five years. But dredging is unlikely to start anytime soon,
because the disposal site has yet to be designated and because
Adani and GVK-Hancock have yet to line up funding.
"What would be a travesty is if they went ahead with the
dredging and the companies didn't build the terminals," said
Felicity Wishart, Barrier Reef Campaign director for the
Australian Marine Conservation Society.