PARIS May 30 A heritage committee of the UNESCO
cultural agency stopped short of placing Australia's Great
Barrier Reef on an "in danger" list, but the ruling on Friday
raised long-term concerns about its future.
The long-awaited ruling by UNESCO's World Heritage Committee
welcomed Australian efforts to maintain the environmentally
sensitive region but noted its outlook was "poor" and called on
the government to stick rigidly to commitments to protect it.
"Climate change, poor water quality and impacts from coastal
development are major threats to the property's health...," the
statement said after delegates held discussions in the German
city in Bonn.
Busy shipping lanes pass through the area and commercial
ships are required to hire a special "reef pilot" to navigate
through it.
Australia this month said it would more than double an area
near the Great Barrier Reef subject to special curbs on shipping
by including large areas of the adjacent Coral Sea in the
restricted area.
The environmental group Greenpeace viewed the Heritage
Committee decision as "a big, red flag from UNESCO," Shani
Tager, Greenpeace Australia Reef campaigner.
"By insisting that the Australian government prepare a
report within 18 months ... UNESCO has clearly shown that the
Great Barrier Reef is not fine and is not safe in Tony Abbott's
hands," she said of the Australian prime minister.
On Saturday, Australia's federal government and the
Queensland state government welcomed UNESCO's decision. Both
governments have been lobbying hard to avoid an "in danger"
listing for the reef, one of Australia's major tourist
attractions.
The UNESCO committee's ruling is a draft decision for
further discussion and later confirmation.
In 2010 a Chinese coal carrier ran aground in the Great
Barrier Reef, provoking an international outcry.
Since then, there has been renewed concern about
development, particularly coal mining in Australia's
northeastern state of Queensland.
Greenpeace said 50 percent of the Great Barrier Reef's coral
cover has been lost in the last 30 years.
"The Australian government can't talk about protecting the
Reef while aggressively supporting the licensing of mega-mines
and expansion of coal ports along the Great Barrier Reef coast,"
Tager said.
On Saturday, Australian Environment Minister Greg Hunt
called the UNESCO ruling a "good result for the region".
Queensland's state Minister for the Great Barrier Reef
Steven Miles said moves under way would help ensure the reef's
survival, including a ban on dumping material dredged from
nearby ports in the World Heritage Area.
"I truly believe the actions being taken by state and
commonwealth governments will significantly improve the health
of the Great Barrier Reef World Heritage Area and ensure its
sustainability for future generations," Miles said in a
statement.
