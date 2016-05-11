(Corrects headline to remove reference to AFMA as regulator)
By Nathan Lynch
SYDNEY May 11 The Australian Financial Markets
Association (AFMA) plans to sever its three-decade relationship
with the bank bill swap rate (BBSW) amid ongoing rigging
allegations and an increasingly complex benchmark setting
process.
The announcement on Tuesday came as the country's financial
watchdog pushes ahead with litigation against two of the
country's major banks over alleged benchmark rigging.
The decision to exit the benchmark-setting process reflects
a global shift towards more robust and objective benchmarks that
have stronger defences against manipulation.
AFMA, which said it intended to instead focus on its "core
activities", declined to comment on whether the alleged
misconduct involving benchmark rigging had influenced its
decision to step aside from its role.
AFMA has administered the BBSW benchmark since its
inception.
"Our key objective is that the benchmark continues to
operate in a reliable way," David Lynch, chief executive of
AFMA, said. "Benchmark administration is becoming quite a
specialised area of operation."
AFMA said it expects a commercial operator to take over the
role.
The British Bankers' Association handed over the operation
of the London Interbank Offered Rate (Libor) in 2014 following
the benchmark rigging scandals in that market. ICE Benchmark
Administration now administers Libor after winning a government
tender process.
In Australia, the BBSW credit benchmark has been
progressively overhauled in recent years.
AFMA moved away from a panel-setting methodology in 2013
following an exodus of banks from its panel of participating
money market institutions.
The BBSW is now calculated using an automated process that
extracts live and executable bids and offers from the approved
trading venues at around 10am each trading day, calculates the
rate and then publishes it to the market.
Australia will move to a new process by the end of this year
for setting the credit market reference rate. The Council of
Financial Regulators has proposed moving to a volume-weighted
average price (VWAP) methodology as the primary calculation
mechanism. This will require the new administrator to develop a
trade repository capability.
Regulators from around the world have been reforming
rate-setting practices after Barclays Plc, UBS AG, RBS and
others were fined billions of dollars for benchmark rigging.
The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC)
has also begun litigation against Australia and New Zealand
Banking Group and Westpac Banking Corporation for alleged
benchmark manipulation.
This article first appeared on Thomson Reuters Regulatory
Intelligence
(Reporting By Nathan Lynch; Editing by Sam Holmes)