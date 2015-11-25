Warren Buffett adorns Cherry Coke cans in China
April 3 Coca-Cola Co is putting the likeness of Warren Buffett on Cherry Coke cans in China, hoping to benefit from its biggest shareholder's popularity in the country.
SYDNEY Nov 26 Australia's financial watchdog on Thursday released proposals to simplify rules for securitisations by banks allowing them to strengthen their funding position.
The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) said it was proposing to dispense with a credit risk retention or "skin-in-the-game" requirement.
APRA would allow for more flexibility in funding-only securitisation and remove explicit references to warehouse arrangements in the prudential framework.
The regulator said it was seeking feedback on the plans by March 1, 2016. (Reporting by Wayne Cole)
NEW YORK, April 3 The U.S. government on Monday slightly improved its final payment rate for health insurers who offer Medicare Advantage plans for older people and the disabled, settling on an increase of 0.45 percent on average for 2018.