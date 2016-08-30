SYDNEY Aug 30 Australia's banking regulator has
no intention of changing the 10 percent speed limit for loans to
investors in housing property, Chairman Wayne Byres said on
Tuesday.
Australian banks have reined in lending to speculative home
investors following stern warnings from the Australian
Prudential Regulatory Authority (APRA) to prevent a housing
bubble in Sydney and Melbourne.
Total domestic housing loans rose 8.1 percent in the quarter
to June 2016 to A$1.44 trillion from a year ago, the latest APRA
data shows. New housing loans approved in the quarter rose 2.1
percent.
