BRIEF-Pacific Current Group seeks trading halt
* Seeks trading halt pending an announcement to market in relation to outcome of a proposed capital raising Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SYDNEY, April 3 Australia's corporate watchdog on Monday said it was launching a new round of industry surveillance to ensure banks and brokers were not recommending overly expensive interest-only loans to customers.
The move by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission follows steps announced last week by the banking watchdog, the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority, to tighten rules on interest-only loans.
"ASIC will shortly commence a surveillance to identify lenders and mortgage brokers who are recommending high numbers of more expensive interest-only loans," ASIC said.
The regulator also said that eight major lenders will provide remediation to consumers who suffer financial difficulty as a result of shortcomings in past lending practices. (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Richard Pullin)
* Seeks trading halt pending an announcement to market in relation to outcome of a proposed capital raising Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, June 14 With Chief Executive Travis Kalanick taking a leave of absence from Uber Technologies Inc, the vacant job of chief operating officer takes on a lot more importance as the company frames the position as key to solving its woes.
* Very Substantial Acquisition In Relation To The Purchase Of 50 Boeing Aircraft