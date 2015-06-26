(Adds GE quote)
By Byron Kaye
SYDNEY, June 26 General Electric Co said
it will help fund a $348 million Australian windfarm, the
country's third largest, after political leaders ended a
deadlock over state subsidies that had stalled the $13 billion
industry for over a year.
GE, Swiss private equity firm Partners Group Holding AG
, Canadian pension fund OPTrust and UK-based Renewable
Energy Systems Ltd said they will fund the 240-megawatt Ararat
windfarm, three days after the government passed a law securing
future subsidies for renewable energy.
Windfarms are Australia's No. 2 renewable energy source,
behind hydropower but ahead of solar, providing a quarter of the
country's clean energy and 4 percent of its total energy demand.
But investment in the sector froze after the conservative
government said last year it wanted to cut the country's
Renewable Energy Target (RET).
The Ararat windfarm, which will power 123,000 homes, was
among dozens of projects shelved, and the commitment to revive
it signals the industry is kicking back to life now the level of
state support has been agreed. Under Australian law, the RET
must be agreed by both the coalition government and the Labor
opposition.
"With certainty comes investment," said GE's president and
CEO for Australia, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea, Geoff
Culbert.
"That's our experience overseas and that's what we'll see
here in Australia now that the RET is fully resolved. This
decision has immediately unlocked half a billion dollars of
direct foreign investment into Australia," Culbert added.
Asked about comments by Australian Prime Minister Tony
Abbott, who this month described windfarms as "visually awful"
and a potential health hazard, Culbert noted that Australia's
health guidelines body, the National Health and Medical Research
Council, had concluded there was no evidence that wind farms
cause adverse health effects.
"The RET represents a bipartisan solution, and we applaud
the Coalition and ALP (Australian Labor Party) for achieving
that," he said in an emailed statement. "It's important that the
views of all groups are heard, and that any concerns are
addressed with fact and science."
The government plans to appoint a windfarm commissioner to
process complaints about the industry.
