June 26 Following are forecasts for production
and exports of key Australian minerals and energy resources
issued by the Bureau of Resources and Energy Economics on
Wednesday.
2012/13 2012/13 2013/14
Prev f'cast Preliminary New f'cast
IRON ORE (million/t) final
Production 538 550 623
Exports 522 533 610
Value (A$ bln) 56.97 57.33 66.76
METALLURGICAL COAL (million/t)
Production 157 154 164
Exports 153 150 160
Value (A$ bln) 22.98 21.73 23.54
AVERAGE CONTRACT PRICES* 2012 2013 2014
IRON ORE ($US/tonne) 129 117 112
THERMAL COAL (US$/tonne) 115 95 92
MET COAL (US$/tonne) 210 162 160
THERMAL COAL (million/t)
Production 251.7 238.7 246.4
Exports 186.7 182 190
Value (A$ bln) 17.62 16.22 17.50
GAS
Production (bln cubic m) 60.8 65.4 78.3
Exports (million/t) 24.30 24.33 25.24
Value (A$ bln) 16.20 15.24 17.94
For a link to the BREE report: www.bree.gov.au
* Calendar year