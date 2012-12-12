* Revises up 12/13 iron ore output to 529 mln T, from 526 mln T target

* Sees iron ore price at $106/T in 2013 vs $128/T in 2012

* Sees metallurgical coal output up vs 2011/12, prices to fall

* Sees resource and energy export value to fall 4 pct to A$184 bln (Recasts, adds detail, comment)

SYDNEY, Dec 12 Australia expects to increase its production of resources and energy this year as new iron ore and coal projects come on stream, but export earnings are expected to fall 4 percent due to weaker commodity prices and a strong local currency.

Australia, the world's top exporter of iron ore and coal for steelmaking, has experienced a seven-year boom in investment as producers bet on ever increasing demand from China.

Resource production is expanding, but with soaring costs, falling prices and signs of a weakening demand, the end of the investment phase of the boom is in sight.

The Bureau of Resources and Energy Economics (BREE) revised up its forecast for iron ore output in the fiscal year 2013 to 529 million tonnes from 526 million previously, citing a rise in demand from China.

But even after raising its iron ore price forecast by 5 percent from September to $106 a tonne, BREE still sees a 17 percent fall in prices versus 2011/12.

Metallurgical coal production is expected to rise 10 percent to 162 million tonnes, but prices are likely to fall more than 18 percent to $171 a tonne this year, BREE said in its December quarter report.

"A fall in the export price of key Australian mineral exports, coupled with a high Australian dollar, is expected to result in a 4 percent decline in the export value of resources and energy exports in Australian dollar terms in 2012-13," BREE's chief economist, Quentin Grafton, said.

BREE said it expected the Australian dollar, currently trading near a three-month high above $1.05, to fall to around $1.01 due to reduced demand for Chinese exports and steady or lower Australian interest rates.

The total forecast value of resources and energy exports in fiscal 2013 is about A$184 billion ($193 billion), down A$9 billion on 2011/12.

Spot iron ore prices this week climbed to their highest since July, backed by buying from China in anticipation of a stronger pick-up in demand for steel next year.

Expectations are rising that iron ore supplies may be tight in the first quarter of 2013 due to seasonal cyclones and rains that typically threaten exports from Australia and Brazil between December and April.

Recent Chinese data including factory output and retail sales hitting eight-month highs suggest the world's No. 2 economy is on the recovery path after a seven-quarter slowdown.

That is raising hopes among investors that China's demand for commodities, including steel, will pick up more strongly next year as the economic rebound deepens.

China's imports of iron ore were the second highest on record in November, while crude oil imports were at their joint third highest daily rate.

Spot iron ore was last quoted at $123.40 a tonne .IO62-CNI=SI.

Iron ore is mostly mined in Australia by Rio Tinto, BHP Billiton and Fortescue Metals Group . ($1 = 0.9510 Australian dollars) (Reporting by James Regan and Lincoln Feast; Editing by Ed Davies)