* State aims to lure Chinese, Indian investment

* Iron ore, copper exploration hold promise

* Woomera defence area now open to some exploration

* State chases shale gas prize

By Sonali Paul

MELBOURNE, Dec 13 South Australia is desperate to fill a massive hole that BHP Billiton blew in the economy when it shelved a $28 billion plan to build the world's biggest open pit mine at Olympic Dam in August.

The state, overshadowed by Western Australia and Queensland which have thrived off the country's iron ore, coal and gas boom, had counted on BHP's expansion of the copper, gold and uranium mine to kick-start growth in an economy with a fading manufacturing base.

"Their aspirations have been dealt a severe blow by that," Saul Eslake, Australian economist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, told reporters.

"Now that's not to say all is hopeless in South Australia. There are other mineral developments going on there and other gas ones, too."

The state lost its prized AAA credit rating after BHP put the Olympic Dam expansion on ice, but state Premier Jay Weatherill said the state was willing to risk a slight downgrade and keep spending on state-funded projects to attract new investment.

Having won a commitment from BHP to spend A$650 million towards looking for a cheaper way to expand the mine and programmes in the state in return for a four-year extension on the mine approval, the state has launched a big push to lure foreign investors to help fill the gap.

It is touting its untapped copper, uranium, iron ore, mineral sands and shale gas resources, stepping up geological surveys, sharing databases, promising regulatory certainty and sending ministers and government officials out to places like China, India, Canada and Chile.

As part of its campaign, the South Australian government even went so far as to book billboards and newspaper ads in the state of Queensland crowing about its business-friendly policies after Queensland suddenly hiked coal royalties recently.

The hope is that more companies will follow in the footsteps of Chinese steel makers Wuhan Iron & Steel Co and Bautou Iron & Steel Group, which have teamed up with Centrex Metals to develop iron ore projects on South Australia's Eyre Peninsula, including a deepwater port.

The two Chinese companies together also own just under 20 percent of Centrex.

While some federal politicians have raised concerns about Chinese state-owned enterprises buying up farms, resources projects and mining companies in Australia, South Australia's Labor government has put out the welcome mat.

"We welcome Chinese investment, any overseas investment. We don't have a discriminatory policy in relation to foreign direct investment. And we don't have a particular view about state-owned enterprises," Weatherill told two reporters this week in Adelaide.

Just last week, State Grid Corp of China agreed to buy a 41 percent stake in South Australian power transmission company, ElectraNet, for what was reported to be A$500 million, a move welcomed by the state.

Another bid that found favour with the state was South Korean steel giant POSCO's recent bid with a consortium for iron ore and steel group Arrium, seen as a play for Arrium's iron ore resources, a bid that may still be revived after the target rejected it.

In talks with POSCO, the state highlighted the need to maintain employment in the Arrium's steel business.

"Our understanding is it's their intention to expand, not to jeopardise employment. On that basis, we're strongly supportive of that," Weatherill told the reporters.

SHALE BONANZA

To help promote resources exploration, South Australia recently reached an agreement with the federal government allowing exploration in the Woomera Prohibited Area, a missile testing range previously off-limits to mining.

The state estimates Woomera could hold $35 billion worth of resources, mainly in copper, gold and uranium.

OZ Minerals owns the Prominent Hill copper mine near the area and was barred from selling it to Chinese company Minmetals, now MMG Ltd, in 2009, due to defence concerns.

Under the government agreement, now there will be zones in the Woomera area where exploration will be allowed, and foreign companies looking to invest in the area will only be subject to Foreign Investment Board Review, not Defence Department issues.

Explorer Maximus Resources said on Thursday it would now be able to begin exploring on its Billa Kalina tenement in the Woomera Prohibited Area, which sent its shares up 25 percent.

The state's biggest hope lies with a potential shale gas bonanza in the Cooper Basin, which has been producing conventional gas for 50 years, and possibly holds as much gas again in unconventional sources.

Santos has already started producing in the Cooper Basin and is exploring for more, alongside Senex Energy and Beach Energy, which are looking at shale gas and what is called tight gas in sandstone.

The total gas resource in South Australia is estimated at 85 trillion cubic feet in a country that consumes only 1 Tcf annually, so if developed, the gas is likely to feed liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports.

"So this is a huge potential resource. This is ground-breaking, this is nation-building," Beach Managing Director Reg Nelson told reporters.

Santos, Beach and Senex all expect to have drilling results within the next 12 to 18 months that should prove whether or not the flow rates from the unconventional sources will be strong enough to produce gas profitably. But the state cannot quite count on it yet.

"There are significant challenges ahead. The challenges shouldn't be underestimated," Senex Managing Director Ian Davies told reporters.