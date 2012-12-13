* State aims to lure Chinese, Indian investment
* Iron ore, copper exploration hold promise
* Woomera defence area now open to some exploration
* State chases shale gas prize
By Sonali Paul
MELBOURNE, Dec 13 South Australia is desperate
to fill a massive hole that BHP Billiton blew in the
economy when it shelved a $28 billion plan to build the world's
biggest open pit mine at Olympic Dam in August.
The state, overshadowed by Western Australia and Queensland
which have thrived off the country's iron ore, coal and gas
boom, had counted on BHP's expansion of the copper, gold
and uranium mine to kick-start growth in an economy with a
fading manufacturing base.
"Their aspirations have been dealt a severe blow by that,"
Saul Eslake, Australian economist at Bank of America Merrill
Lynch, told reporters.
"Now that's not to say all is hopeless in South Australia.
There are other mineral developments going on there and other
gas ones, too."
The state lost its prized AAA credit rating after BHP put
the Olympic Dam expansion on ice, but state Premier Jay
Weatherill said the state was willing to risk a slight downgrade
and keep spending on state-funded projects to attract new
investment.
Having won a commitment from BHP to spend A$650 million
towards looking for a cheaper way to expand the mine and
programmes in the state in return for a four-year extension on
the mine approval, the state has launched a big push to lure
foreign investors to help fill the gap.
It is touting its untapped copper, uranium, iron ore,
mineral sands and shale gas resources, stepping up geological
surveys, sharing databases, promising regulatory certainty and
sending ministers and government officials out to places like
China, India, Canada and Chile.
As part of its campaign, the South Australian government
even went so far as to book billboards and newspaper ads in the
state of Queensland crowing about its business-friendly policies
after Queensland suddenly hiked coal royalties recently.
The hope is that more companies will follow in the footsteps
of Chinese steel makers Wuhan Iron & Steel Co and
Bautou Iron & Steel Group, which have teamed up with
Centrex Metals to develop iron ore projects on South
Australia's Eyre Peninsula, including a deepwater port.
The two Chinese companies together also own just under 20
percent of Centrex.
While some federal politicians have raised concerns about
Chinese state-owned enterprises buying up farms, resources
projects and mining companies in Australia, South Australia's
Labor government has put out the welcome mat.
"We welcome Chinese investment, any overseas investment. We
don't have a discriminatory policy in relation to foreign direct
investment. And we don't have a particular view about
state-owned enterprises," Weatherill told two reporters this
week in Adelaide.
Just last week, State Grid Corp of China agreed
to buy a 41 percent stake in South Australian power transmission
company, ElectraNet, for what was reported to be A$500 million,
a move welcomed by the state.
Another bid that found favour with the state was South
Korean steel giant POSCO's recent bid with a
consortium for iron ore and steel group Arrium, seen as
a play for Arrium's iron ore resources, a bid that may still be
revived after the target rejected it.
In talks with POSCO, the state highlighted the need to
maintain employment in the Arrium's steel business.
"Our understanding is it's their intention to expand, not to
jeopardise employment. On that basis, we're strongly supportive
of that," Weatherill told the reporters.
SHALE BONANZA
To help promote resources exploration, South Australia
recently reached an agreement with the federal government
allowing exploration in the Woomera Prohibited Area, a missile
testing range previously off-limits to mining.
The state estimates Woomera could hold $35 billion worth of
resources, mainly in copper, gold and uranium.
OZ Minerals owns the Prominent Hill copper mine
near the area and was barred from selling it to Chinese company
Minmetals, now MMG Ltd, in 2009, due to defence
concerns.
Under the government agreement, now there will be zones in
the Woomera area where exploration will be allowed, and foreign
companies looking to invest in the area will only be subject to
Foreign Investment Board Review, not Defence Department issues.
Explorer Maximus Resources said on Thursday it
would now be able to begin exploring on its Billa Kalina
tenement in the Woomera Prohibited Area, which sent its shares
up 25 percent.
The state's biggest hope lies with a potential shale gas
bonanza in the Cooper Basin, which has been producing
conventional gas for 50 years, and possibly holds as much gas
again in unconventional sources.
Santos has already started producing in the Cooper
Basin and is exploring for more, alongside Senex Energy
and Beach Energy, which are looking at shale gas and
what is called tight gas in sandstone.
The total gas resource in South Australia is estimated at 85
trillion cubic feet in a country that consumes only 1 Tcf
annually, so if developed, the gas is likely to feed liquefied
natural gas (LNG) exports.
"So this is a huge potential resource. This is
ground-breaking, this is nation-building," Beach Managing
Director Reg Nelson told reporters.
Santos, Beach and Senex all expect to have drilling results
within the next 12 to 18 months that should prove whether or not
the flow rates from the unconventional sources will be strong
enough to produce gas profitably. But the state cannot quite
count on it yet.
"There are significant challenges ahead. The challenges
shouldn't be underestimated," Senex Managing Director Ian Davies
told reporters.