* Australia eyes 6 pct rise in thermal coal exports in
2013/14
* Boost comes amid supply glut and stiff competition
* Analysts doubt all new coal mines will be developed
* Iron ore exports forecast to leap 17 pct after mine
expansions
By James Regan and Rebekah Kebede
SYDNEY/PERTH, Oct 2 Australia forecast solid
growth over the next five years for two of its biggest export
earners, iron ore and thermal coal, but analysts warned it may
struggle to meet targets for coal as global demand growth fades.
Iron ore exports are forecast to jump 17 percent in 2013/14
and average 8 percent growth over the next five years, despite
softening demand growth in China, the Bureau of Resources and
Energy Economics (BREE) said in its latest quarterly report.
Australia controls two-thirds of the world seaborne market
for iron ore and giant, low-cost producers such as Rio Tinto
, BHP Billiton have been
spending billions to boost capacity.
The bureau also forecast average 8 percent growth for
thermal coal exports, used to feed power stations throughout
Asia, although its forecast depended on a pick-up in growth
towards the end of the period.
But the country's thermal coal industry, whose exports feed
power stations throughout Asia, does not enjoy the same price
advantage over competitors and could struggle with prices
already at a four-year low, said analysts.
"Australia is currently the marginal cost producer in the
thermal coal trade globally... there's not an incentive with
coal prices right now for Australian producers to be expanding
production rapidly," said Sydney-based UBS analyst Daniel
Morgan.
Adjusting for energy content, Australia's average production
costs in 2012 were about $85 a tonne, compared with $60 in South
Africa and about $55 in Indonesia, the world's largest thermal
coal exporter which tends to sell mostly lower quality coal,
according to UBS data.
Coal is Australia's second-largest export earner behind iron
ore, worth nearly A$40 billion ($38 billion), with A$16 billion
from exports of thermal coal. Iron ore exports are worth about
$57 billion.
The bureau forecast total mineral and energy export earnings
would rise 11 percent in 2013/14 to around A$200 billion,
supported by strong export growth and a lower Australian dollar
exchange rate.
According to International Energy Agency (IEA) data, world
thermal coal trade is estimated to have jumped 14 percent in
2012 to 989 million tonnes, driven by demand in China and India.
Growth is projected to slow to an average 2.1 percent a year
between 2013 and 2018.
China has recently vowed to curb the use of coal as it tries
to tackle air pollution, although the IEA eastimates coal will
generate nearly half of Southeast Asia's electricity by 2035, up
from less than a third today.
The bureau said Australia's additional thermal coal will
come from mines under expansion in coal fields on the eastern
seaboard, where rail haul lines and ports already exist.
These include Rio Tinto and Mitsubishi's Hunter
Valley expansion project, BHP's Mount Arthur project and
Whitehaven Coal's Narrabri expansion.
It warned that other coal mining projects at the planning
stage faced rising construction and operating costs which had
reduced their financial viability.
Australian investors have teamed up with Chinese and Indian
groups in hopes of developing huge mines in the Galilee basin in
Queensland state, a barren patch of outback 500 miles from the
nearest port
CIMB, which sees Australia's thermal coal exports growing at
around half the pace forecast by the bureau, said Australia's
production increases through 2018 would come from expansions of
existing projects.
"There's a big question mark over all of the projects," said
Daniel Hynes, Head of Commodities Research for CIMB in Sydney.
"It would be hard to get any new project off the ground at the
moment."