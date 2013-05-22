SYDNEY May 22 The end of Australia's resources boom is taking its toll on investment in the sector, with A$150 billion in planned projects delayed or cancelled since April 2012, government data shows.

China's economic slowdown has squashed a decade-long mining boom in Australia that drove gold, copper, iron ore and coal to record prices.

Mining companies now face a painful transition to lower margins brought on by the retreat in commodities markets and weak investment interest.

The drop leaves A$353 billion in investment in new work in the sector in various stages of pre-development, the Bureau of Resources and Energy Economics (BREE) said in a statement.

"In the past twelve months, around $150 billion of projects have either been delayed, canceled or have had re-assessed development plans," it said in the statement, which accompanied a report on investment.

There are now 73 projects at the committed stage with a combined value of A$268 billion, little changed from six months ago, the Bureau says.

Though this is 14 fewer projects than reported last October, the value of committed investment has remained constant because of cost increases to several high-value projects, it said.

Woodside Petroleum shelved plans for its $45-billion Browse liquefied natural gas project in Western Australia, saying it did not make economic sense.

Global energy firms have invested more than $190 billion in six LNG plants in just 2-1/2 years as Australia ramps up production on its way to becoming the world's largest exporter of the gas.

But investor interest in Australia's LNG sector has cooled because of huge costs overruns and competition from North America, where new supplies of gas have been exploited from shale.

The Browse decision could spell an end to new onshore gas projects in Australia in favour of offshore plants that can be built more cheaply and face fewer environmental and landowner hurdles.

The focus now turns to Australia's May 30 private new capital expenditure report, with markets keen to see if non-mining sectors respond to record low interest rates by increasing investment.

(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)