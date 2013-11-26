PERTH Nov 27 Investment in new resource
projects in Australia is winding down, with the overall value
dropping to A$240 billion ($219 billion) from $268 billion six
months ago, data released on Wednesday showed.
The decline in value is the result of a record period for
projects completed over the period, specifically "mega" projects
valued at over A$5 billion, according to the Australian Bureau
of Resources and Energy Economics (BREE).
As at October, there were 63 mineral, oil and gas and
infrastructure projects at the committed stage compared with 73
projects six months ago, it said.
($1 = 1.0957 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Lincoln Feast)