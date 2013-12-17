PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 1
SYDNEY Dec 18 Australia, the world's biggest producer of iron ore, forecast a 23.3 percent rise in exports in the 2013/14 fiscal year following significant investment in mines and infrastructure.
The Bureau of Resources and Energy Economics (BREE) on Wednesday predicted iron ore exports of 650 million tonnes in 2013/14 versus 527 million the previous fiscal year.
BREE in early October forecast exports would reach 615 million tonnes.
BREE said expansions by some of the world's largest producers, including Rio Tinto, BHP Billiton and Fortescue, was behind the increase.
