* Australia sticks to vow for budget surplus despite
commodity fall
* Treasurer says update on budget to come later in fiscal
2013
* Price of Australia's top export earner iron ore down
sharply
(Adds details, analyst comment)
SYDNEY, Aug 28 An unforeseen drop in commodity
prices won't hurt Australia's plan to return its budget to
surplus by July 2013, Australian Treasurer Wayne Swan said on
Tuesday, hosing down concerns the declines will weaken
government revenues.
In his May budget, Swan forecast a small A$1.5 billion
($1.56 billion) surplus, or 0.1 percent of GDP, in the year to
June 30, 2013, but lower commodity prices could make it
difficult to reach revenue forecasts.
High demand for Australia's minerals has shielded the $1.4
trillion economy from the worst of the global financial crisis
and its aftermath, providing a boom in investment, jobs and
earnings as the rest of the world struggles.
But tumbling prices for iron ore, coal, copper and other
commodities, as well as deepening concerns about the strength of
the Chinese economy, a major consumer of Australian raw
materials, are prompting debate over whether the nation's mining
boom is waning.
The price of iron ore, Australia's top export earning
commodity, has been in near free-fall, down by about a third
this year.
China's economic slowdown is reducing the country's
appetite for resources while suppliers such as Australia are
counting on Beijing to implement policy measures in coming
months to stimulate growth.
ANZ Bank commodity analysts said iron ore prices were
falling on selling triggered by softening steel demand in China
that could take six to nine months to correct.
"Following further investigations from a current China
marketing trip, we're highly likely to downgrade short term iron
prices by an average 15 percent," ANZ said in a note to clients
on Tuesday.
Swan said while prices were lower than the government had
budgeted, the surplus would still be achieved.
"We will bring our budget back to surplus, as promised, on
time," Swan told reporters.
"Yes commodity prices are down. In our budget we forecast
for them to come down. If you take the spot market at the
moment, they are down more than we had forecast, a little.
"But I think it is inaccurate to take a spot market forecast
and then draw a conclusion from that on a yearly or six-monthly
basis."
Swan said the budget forecasts would be updated in the
mid-year budget review later in the year.
Last week Federal Resources Minister Martin Ferguson said
on radio he believed the resources boom was over. He later
clarified his remarks, saying he meant he thought commodities
prices had peaked.
($1 = 0.9631 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by James Grubel in Canberra; Additional reporting by
James Regan in Sydney; Editing by Eric Meijer)