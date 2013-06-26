By Rob Taylor
CANBERRA, June 26 Australia's conservative
opposition said its top priority if it wins elections in
September will be to repeal taxes on mining profits and carbon,
blaming both policies for stopping fresh investment in the vital
resources sector.
Prime Minister Julia Gillard's Labor government introduced a
fixed carbon price about a year ago in a country with one of the
world's highest per capita levels of carbon emissions, with
plans to transition to emissions trading from 2015.
The carbon scheme, along with a 30 percent tax on iron ore
and coal mining profits, have been criticised by miners, who say
it damages competitiveness and employment as Australia's
AAA-rated economy slows and China's demand for minerals cools.
"Both the carbon tax and the mining tax are a drag on
Australia's energy and resources sector and make investments
less attractive than investments in other countries," opposition
resources spokesman Ian Macfarlane told a mining conference.
Australian government data published last month said that
A$150 billion ($139 billion) in planned resource projects had
been delayed or cancelled since April 2012, as China's economic
slowdown weighs on decade-long mining boom.
But a new government forecast on Wednesday predicted the
world's biggest producer of iron ore would see a 14 percent rise
in exports in the 2013/14 fiscal year as the country's big
miners press ahead with multi-billion dollar expansions.
"There can be no return to Australians on minerals and
energy assets that remain locked in the ground. That is why the
(opposition) coalition believes the carbon tax and the mining
tax should be repealed as a priority," Macfarlane said.
At the same mining conference in Canberra, Anglo American
Chief Executive Mark Cutifani said that Australia had
"wasted its mining boom" with ill-thought out taxes.
A combination of falling commodity prices and lower mining
profits has forced the government to slash its projected mining
tax revenue to A$3.3 billion over the next four years, down on
forecasts of A$13.4 billion made last year.
The opposition looks certain to win the next election, polls
show, in part due to perceptions of policy bungling by the Labor
government over the mining tax, which has raised only A$126
million in its first six months.
But the opposition face obstacles in trying to repeal the
carbon and mining taxes in the upper house of parliament.
The influential Australian Greens, who wield the balance of
power in the senate and who will remain a force as only half the
upper house is up for re-election, have threatened to oppose
attempts to repeal the carbon and mining taxes.
Macfarlane said the coming election would deliver a mandate
on both issues, and the conservatives would not hesitate to
trigger fresh elections in both houses of parliament.
"That's not to say that we will be gung-ho about it. But we
won't rule out the opportunity under the constitution to go back
to the people if we find that we are not being given the right
to govern Australia," he said.($1 = 1.0818 Australian dollars)