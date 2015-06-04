* Writedown reflects sector woes
* Shares lowest since 2001
* Aldi, Coles gaining share
SYDNEY, June 4 Metcash Ltd, Australia's
largest independent grocery supplier, said it will take a A$640
million ($497 million) impairment charge and withhold dividends
because of competition in the retail sector, sending its shares
to a 14-year low.
The Sydney-based firm which warned in December that it
expected underlying earnings to fall by a fifth for the year to
April 30, 2015, said on Thursday that after reviewing its food
and grocery unit it would cut the carrying value of various
intangible assets.
It would not declare a final dividend for the year to April
30 and planned to suspend its dividend payments for the
following financial year.
Metcash shares plunged 16 percent to A$1.16 by 0055 GMT,
their lowest since October 2001. The broader market was down 0.6
percent.
Competition in Australia's A$94 billion supermarket sector
has intensified since German-owned discount grocer ALDI Inc
began an aggressive expansion in 2014 and No. 2
grocer Coles, owned by Wesfarmers Ltd, took on market
leader Woolworths in a price war.
A month ago, Woolworths reported a 2.1 percent decline in
quarterly sales, a sign that its dominant position is under
threat.
"What the market's pricing in (to the Metcash share price)
is the increasingly competitive environment for the food and
liquor division," said Morningstar senior analyst Gareth James.
"What we're seeing is ALDI very steadily growing share over
the past decade, and Coles and Woolworths have slowed."
Metcash's earnings margins have shrunk to 2.6 percent from
over 4 percent in 2010, and Morningstar expected that to
continue, James said.
In May, Metcash said it was considering spinning off its
auto parts unit and using the proceeds to strengthen its balance
sheet. The company reports full year results on June 15.
