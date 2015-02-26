(Recasts throughout, adds Seven, fund manager quote)
By Byron Kaye
SYDNEY Feb 26 Australian broadcaster Nine
Entertainment Co Holdings Ltd launched a share buyback
and forecast a pick-up in a slugging advertising market,
boosting its share price despite a 7 percent fall in half-year
net profit.
The stock rose 10 percent by mid-morning to A$2.05, putting
it back on par with its issue price in December 2013, but
investors cautioned about the longer term outlook given an
exodus of viewers from free-to-air TV.
The country's No.2-rating broadcaster on Thursday blamed a
"difficult" advertising market for a fall in net profit to
A$88.8 million ($69.73 million) for the six months to Dec. 31,
but noted advertising "has been on a progressively improving
trend".
Nine also said it planned to buy back A$150 million of its
shares, sending the stock as much as 14 percent higher in early
trade.
"Whilst I don't think the company itself is structurally
very enticing from an investor perspective, the buyback is
enough to support the price in the short term," said Stan Shamu,
a strategist at futures trading house IG Markets.
"These media stocks have gone through a lot recently and
this is probably a temporary reprieve."
Since being re-listed by its private equity owners, Nine has
been cutting costs and amping up its multimedia offerings to
combat falling TV advertising revenue as viewers head online.
In January, Nine launched a joint venture video-on-demand
internet service with newspaper publisher Fairfax Media Ltd
to take on U.S. giant Netflix Inc before it
enters the country next month.
A week earlier, No.1-rating Seven West Media posted
a first-half net loss of nearly A$1 billion, largely because of
a A$961 billion writedown on its TV assets to reflect "revision
of future growth rates given recent subdued advertising
conditions".
Seven has also teamed up to take on Netflix, joining with
Foxtel, the Australian cable TV firm half-owned by Rupert
Murdoch's News Corp.
Nine declared an interim dividend of 4.2 cents per share,
compared to no dividend in the previous first half.
($1 = 1.2736 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Richard Pullin)