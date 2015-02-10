BRIEF-SBI says European Investment Bank confirms EUR 200 mln long-term loan to co
* Says European Investment Bank confirms EUR 200 million long-term loan to SBI to support Indian large scale solar projects
SYDNEY Feb 11 Australian property company Stockland Corp Ltd said underlying half-year profit grew 8.5 percent, just beating analyst expecations, as its residential division benefited from low interest rates and high demand.
Underlying profit, which excludes portfolio revaluations, came in at A$290 million ($225 million) for the six months to Dec. 31, compared with the A$286 million average forecast of analysts polled by Reuters Starmine.
Overall net profit grew 55 percent to A$462 million because of revaluations. The company announced a distribution of 12 cents, unchanged from the previous interim result.
($1 = 1.2872 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Richard Pullin)
* Says approved issue,allotment of 32.7 million shares to qibs at issue price 1500 rupees per share Source text: http://bit.ly/2ogqodh Further company coverage: