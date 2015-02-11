* H1 underlying profit A$290 mln vs consensus of A$286 mln

* Record low rates driving up sales

* Population growth and migration also pushing growth (Recasts, adds economic figures, shares, CEO comments)

By Byron Kaye

SYDNEY, Feb 11 Stockland Corp Ltd, Australia's biggest residential property developer, nudged up its annual profit guidance on low interest rates and red-hot demand for homes, helping send its shares surging to their highest level in almost seven years.

Shares were also boosted as government figures showed Australian home loans rose more than expected in December and consumer sentiment growing to its highest in a year following a central bank rate cut this month.

Australian property firms like Stockland stand to benefit handsomely from the rate cut to record low levels - a rate cut aimed at stoking an economy grappling with a rapid contraction in commodity prices.

Stockland Chief Executive Mark Steinert shrugged off warnings from some economists that the rate cut will create a property bubble and told Reuters he expects an "elongated cycle" of property price rises.

The company now expects earnings per share to grow between 6.75 percent and 7.5 percent in the year to June 30, compared to the forecast it gave in August of growth of 6 percent to 7.5 percent.

"We expect at least for the next couple of years, and probably bit longer, a supportive residential market," Steinert said, adding that demand for homes in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane were being fuelled by migration and population growth.

"The peak isn't as high but the duration is longer than normal."

The higher guidance came after underlying profit, which excludes portfolio revaluations, rose 9 percent to A$290 million ($225 million) for the six months to Dec. 31, slightly ahead of a A$286 million profit forecast from Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Including revaluations, net profit grew 55 percent to A$462 million. The company announced an interim distribution of 12 cents, unchanged from the previous interim result.

Stockland shares jumped as much as 4 percent to A$4.77, while the broader market fell 0.5 percent.

Steinert, who led a failed A$2.5 billion bid for local rival Australand, said his firm will focus on organic growth including "activating" unused residential lots on the company's existing land holdings.

He added that he supports the Australian government's plan to start a register of foreign-owned companies buying the country's land, provided that it does not result in high costs for firms.

($1 = 1.2872 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Richard Pullin and Edwina Gibbs)