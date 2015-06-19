SYDNEY, June 19 Fresh fruit and vegetables are the new frontline in ALDI Inc's assault on Australia's $70 billion supermarket sector, as the German discounter looks to beat the most profitable duopoly in global groceries at their own game.

For the first time, ALDI's Australian arm plans to ship fruit and vegetables direct from farms in Australia to its stores, according to one major fruit supplier, removing the only competitive advantage for incumbent heavyweights Woolworths Ltd and Wesfarmers-owned Coles.

"It's not good news if you're Woolworths and Coles. I think they're scared already," said Greg McMahon, owner and executive chairman of Australian No. 3 citrus grower Seven Fields Pty Ltd, which currently sells oranges, mandarins, lemons, grapefruit and mangos to ALDI through intermediary distributors.

McMahon said ALDI had told him it planned to set up a distribution network for fresh produce so that, rather than relying on unaligned supply chain operators, it could deliver exactly the fruit and vegetables each store needed, straight from the field.

This would hit Woolworths and Coles where it hurts. For decades, the duo have fought over who offers the freshest fruit and vegetables, while ALDI's main weakness since it entered Australia 14 years ago has been its lack of a competitive fresh-food alternative.

An ALDI spokeswoman declined to comment directly on the company's plans for fresh produce in Australia, but told Reuters that a "direct-from-farm supply model provides efficiencies for our suppliers and value for our customers".

"As such, ALDI will continue to explore a variety of supply chain models," she said.

ALDI's strategy of weakening the majors by copying their strengths is not limited to Australia. In Europe, the world's largest discounter is challenging the likes of U.K. grocery giant Tesco by expanding its fresh produce offering, as well as opening in-house bakeries and offering a wider range of branded products.

Since opening two stores in Sydney's outer suburbs in 2001, the family-owned chain from the city of Mülheim an der Ruhr has grown from being an industry oddity with no-frills stores and unfamiliar labels to the third-largest player with 372 outlets and 8 percent of the market.

Lately it has begun revamping its stores complete with fresh produce prominently displayed close to entrances, where once it was pushed to the back.

"It's half the price and a lot of the products are the same, just with different packaging," Nina Patz, a business development manager, told Reuters while shopping in a central Sydney ALDI store.

ALDI isn't the only foreign grocer building a beach-head in Australia. U.S. membership-based discounter CostCo Wholesale Corp has amassed about 5 percent market share since 2009. ALDI's German rival Lidl has been considered a likely entrant since registering its trademark in Australia 15 years ago, although the company said this week it had no plans for the country.

FEELING THE HEAT

The strain - from the foreign competition but mainly from Australia's sluggish economy - is starting to show on the two market leaders, which for half a century have banked more than 70 cents of every supermarket dollar spent in the country.

Australia's No.1 grocer Woolworths on Wednesday warned of its first profit decline in two decades and announced the shock resignation of its CEO, as it cut hundreds of jobs as part of an restructure unveiled last month.

The stock of both companies has underperformed the broader share market this year, but while Wesfarmers has been flat Woolworths' stock has slumped 23 percent from its 2015 high in February.

Analysts said Woolworths' woes were a sign the incumbents could no longer cling to margins of 8 percent - twice the global average - in the face of leaner raiders like ALDI.

"The concentrated market structure in Australia is a good one for returns but they've pushed it too far," said David Thomas, a retail analyst at CLSA.

"That's where the attraction comes from for new entrants to the market and that's why ALDI has been so successful in the marketplace, and why potentially others are going to follow."

Analysts expect Woolworths and Coles - the world's 18th and 22nd most profitable retailers in any category - to respond by slashing shelf prices and re-thinking their involvement in a range of distracting side projects.

Coles's market-leading Bunnings home improvement chain is profitable, but Woolworths's Masters hardware stores, which it jointly owns with U.S. hardware chain Lowes Companies, is expected to amass losses of A$500 million in the three years to mid-2015.

"The strategy to keep pushing margins up to cover for that business (Masters) has just been a really, really bad strategy," said a retail analyst who asked not to be identified.

(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Stephen Coates)