* David Jones, Myer face collapsing sales, profits
* Online success key for Oroton, Sportsgirl
* CBA data shows rapid switch of clothing sales to online
By Victoria Thieberger
MELBOURNE, April 13 Some of Australia's largest
retailers could go the way of the dinosaur if they fail to adapt
to changing consumer habits as more nimble niche players that
are driving innovation snatch sales and market share.
The major stores, five to 10 years behind their U.S. peers
in online strategy, have been betting on a retail recovery for
four years since the global financial crisis, but have slowly
come to the realisation that consumers do not plan to return to
their former free-spending ways.
Upmarket department store chain David Jones emerges
as the worst performer, based on analyst revisions among 54
companies in the country's consumer discretionary sector,
tracked by at least three analysts, data from Thomson Reuters
StarMine shows.
Of the 15 analysts tracking the stock, 11 have strong sell
or sell recommendations, three give it a hold and one has a buy
rating, after the retailer forecast a slump in full-year
earnings of up to 40 percent.
"The department stores are seriously challenged, the
full-service model is proving not to be much of an advantage and
they have a very large cost base with rent and staff," said
Pengana Capital portfolio manager Ed Prendergast, who helps to
manage A$1.2 billion ($1.25 billion) and does not own David
Jones shares.
Official retail trade data for February show that sales rose
on average just 0.1 percent per month for the last four months,
while the household savings rate is at a 24-year
high.
WINNING THE ONLINE WARS
Shares in David Jones have dropped 4.6 percent this year to
a three-year low, while shares of luxury goods retailer
OrotonGroup Ltd has jumped 9.6 percent as shoppers look
for exclusive brands that they cannot buy more cheaply overseas.
Oroton, which only sells its bags, wallets and other goods
through its own stores and online, has six analyst ratings of
buy or strong buy, and three on hold, and trades at a forward
price/earnings ratio of 13, above a sector average of 10.4.
Oroton sells more through its web site than any one store,
and early expansion online has been a key success for many
smaller niche players such as privately owned clothing chain
Sportsgirl, which offers a new "mirror" app that allows
customers to share photos of themselves trying on outfits.
Other retailers are looking offshore for growth to offset
the structural slowdown in domestic sales.
The owner of the successful Smiggle chain of stationery
stores, Premier Investments, is looking to Asia to take
advantage of faster growth. Smiggle sales jumped 18 percent in
the six months to Jan. 28, compared with a decline of 5.4
percent for Premier as a whole including clothing brands Dotti
and JayJays.
Research by Commonwealth Bank shows online clothing sales
are growing faster than total online spending with credit card
data showing "a rapid conversion" of clothing sales to the
online channel.
That spells the greatest risk for David Jones and its larger
competitor, Myer Holdings.
David Jones has acknowledged it is in a fight to survive as
it overhauls its stores and web site.
"If we hadn't taken this action, it could have ended up
being death by a thousand lashes," chief executive Paul Zahra
said.
But critics say plans to expand its online offering tenfold
from just 9,000 items currently may come too late.
"They are behind the eight ball now. They've got no option
but to embrace online because if they don't, they won't be
around," said F.W. Holst research manager David Spry.
(Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by Matt Driskill)