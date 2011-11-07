MELBOURNE Nov 7 Sales at Australian department
stores have fallen to a record low share of retail spending,
according to new research by CommSec, extending a long-running
decline as consumers head in greater numbers to specialty
stores.
The report confirms the decline in sales seen at Australia's
top two department store chains, Myer Holdings and
David Jones .
Myer has warned this year's profit would decline by up to 10
percent, while David Jones has predicted first-half profit would
fall as much as 20 percent.
CommSec said sales at department stores fell to a record low
of 7.5 percent of total retail trade in the third quarter, with
the category slipping from second to third place behind
supermarkets and electrical and electronics retailers.
That compares with around a 10 percent share of real
(inflation-adjusted) retail trade going to department stores in
the 1990s.
Supermarkets account for a 32.7 percent share of total
retail trade, followed by electrical and electronic goods with
7.8 percent which have doubled their share in 10 years with the
growth of specialty chains such as JB Hi-Fi
At the same time, spending at pharmacies on pharmaceuticals
and cosmetics has risen to a record 5.8 percent share of total
retail spending, up from 4.1 percent 10 years ago, and pushing
the category into fifth place in overall spending.
CommSec chief economist Craig James said the increase in
pharmacy sales came as prices of pharmacy items has declined,
encouraging greater spending.
"Richer Australians are opting to spend more on themselves
-- especially health and appearance," James said.
James said while the share of internet retailing is still
low, increased online spending is crimping the spending growth
of domestic retailers.
The CommSec report was based on unpublished data from the
Australian Bureau of Statistics for the September quarter.
(Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by Ed Davies)