SYDNEY Dec 17 The Americans are coming. And the
Japanese and Europeans.
Australia is being invaded by a swathe of foreign retailers,
piling pressure on a local industry already battered by weak
consumer spending and ruthless internet competition.
U.S. retail giant Williams-Sonoma Inc opens its
first owner-operated stores outside of North America in Sydney
early next year.
Japan's Uniqlo and U.S. youth label Hollister
are also scheduled to debut here in 2013, while
womenswear store Zara, Britain's youth label Topshop
and U.S. lingerie chain Victoria's Secret plan to expand
after recent flagship launches. Sweden's fast fashion chain H&M
and makeup brand Sephora, owned by France's LVMH
, are also casting an eye Down Under.
The timing appears incongruous as Australians fret over the
tail-off in a decade-long resources boom that made the country's
growth a standout among its OECD peers in the wake of the global
financial crisis.
Spending has stalled in the A$260 billion retail sector,
which accounts for around 18 percent of Australia's economic
output, and retailers are jittery about the Christmas season.
But the overseas entrants have their eyes on a longer-term
prize in a country that has a relatively high per capita income
and home ownership rate, and a love of shopping.
"There's a plethora of retailers looking at Australia at the
moment. They see the opportunity, they see that in the future
there are great gains to be made and that's why they're setting
themselves up now," said Russell Zimmerman, executive director
of the Australian Retailers' Association.
Australia is the only developed country that did not fall
into recession during the global financial crisis. Australian
growth is expected to slow to 3 percent next year from a
forecast 3.5 percent this year. That still puts the country
ahead of its rich world peers - U.S. growth was pegged at 2
percent and euro-zone growth at just 0.3 percent.
That relative economic strength, along with the high
Australian dollar, has spurred demand at foreign retailers'
online stores. Saks Inc, Macy's Inc and
Bloomingdales have all opened internet shops targeting Australia
in time for Christmas.
But a number of foreign retailers are now focused on the
next step - building up a physical presence in a nation where 85
percent of purchasing is still done in shopping malls.
THE ROAD TO OZ
Next up is Williams-Sonoma, the owner of furniture chain
Pottery Barn, a brand that Australians recognise through
namechecks on TV shows like "Friends."
The company has signed a lease for 2040 square metres of
retail space in Sydney to house all four of its brands -
Williams-Sonoma, Pottery barn, Pottery Barn Kids and West Elm -
the first time the quartet will sit side by side.
While Zimmerman bemoaned the lack of people laden with
shopping bags just weeks out from Christmas in Sydney's main
retail strip, Pitt Street Mall, Williams-Sonoma isn't concerned.
"We definitely look at it as a long term play," Craig
Nomura, senior vice-president of Williams-Sonoma, told Reuters
in a telephone interview from San Francisco.
"The performance by country is all relative, so when you
compare Australia against the U.K., it's still doing well in the
retail world."
Williams-Sonoma was enticed to Australian shores after
opening up e-commerce sites in 85 countries just over a year
ago. To the company's surprise, it was Australia, with its
population of just 23 million, that was the standout revenue
generator, beating out larger countries including Britain.
Nomura declined to divulge detailed figures but said the
website provided key information on the demand for goods and
seasonality factors.
"It's given us a real good insight in terms of product
categories that work well for us," he said, explaining that
Williams-Sonoma will adapt to seasonality by delaying the
delivery of U.S. product for six months.
CLICKS TO MORTAR
Other recent entrants, including Topshop and Zara, owned by
Spain's Inditex, followed the same path.
"Foreign entrants now are able to do business in countries
like Australia without putting a brick on the floor and when
they gather that data and they know the market, they're ready to
grow," Brian Walker, managing director of consulting firm The
Retail Doctor Group, said.
"They have a much better understanding of us than perhaps
our local retailers do."
Topshop's first Australian store, in Melbourne, became the
brand's best-ever franchise opening after it used data from its
international online shop to pinpoint local demand.
"We did a lot of research, we understood what the market
is," Hilton Seskin, chairman of Topshop Australia, told Reuters
in an interview in the company's flagship store in central
Sydney, as shoppers flocked round the pink denim hotpants and
sequined shirts.
Seskin said he is planning to open 10 to 15 stores in
Australia in the next few years, with two more already confirmed
for Melbourne next year.
NO MORE KNOCK-OFFS
The entry of foreign competitors, along with their speed
bringing products to market and price competitiveness from
economies of scale, is an enormous challenge for the local
market.
One of the toughest sectors is women's fashion and evidence
of the seismic shift is apparent in a large airy warehouse in
Sydney's east. Summer sun floods the space from high windows as
a team of designers work on the autumn 2013 collection for
Specialty Fashion Group's Autograph label.
The company, which encompasses seven brands, was among the
few to quickly grasp that having Zara and Topshop next door,
rather than half a world away, was a game-changer.
"These were the retailers who we would go to in Oxford
Street in London, or in LA, literally copy their product, go via
China, knock it off, come back and bring it to market months
later," Specialty Fashion CEO Gary Perlstein told Reuters.
"One, that's illegal; two, if everyone's copying a Zara
shirt, there's no point of difference and everyone's just
competing on price."
Specialty Fashion now employs nine in-house designers and
has an office in Shanghai where the clothes are manufactured.
While that's a long way off the 150-plus designers employed by
Topshop in London, the changes are pleasing analysts.
Specialty Fashion Group is also the best performer, based on
analyst revisions among 67 companies in Australia's consumer
discretionary sector tracked by at least three analysts, data
from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.
That contrasts with retail stalwarts Myer Holdings Ltd
and David Jones Ltd, whose belated play for
consumers by signing exclusive access deals with overseas brands
is being undermined by their direct entry.
Retail Doctor's Walker said the only way forward for
Australian retailers was to embrace the revolution.
"They can't have an island mentality. They have to be as
prepared to do business in Alaska as they are in Arkansas or
Adelaide."