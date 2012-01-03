* Post-Xmas sales expected to rise 2.4 pct: Retailers' group

* Online spending surges 36 pct to about 4.9 pct of total sales-CBA

* Sentiment still weak, two rate cuts fail to lift spirits

By Victoria Thieberger

MELBOURNE, Jan 3 Australian retailers are seeing post-Christmas trading in line with already reduced expectations of a 2.4 percent annual increase, a leading industry group said on Tuesday.

Investors have savaged listed Australian retailers, with shares in surfwear chain Billabong, electronics retailer JB Hi-Fi and outdoor gear chain Kathmandu Holdings each slashed by a quarter in the lead-up to Christmas after profit warnings.

So far, sales in the key post-Christmas period are running according to plan and discounting has been slightly below levels seen last year, according to the Australian Retailers' Association.

"I think we should probably be on the mark with where we expected to be," said Russell Zimmerman, executive director of the association, which includes high street stores and many large chains.

He said total sales, including food, were forecast to rise 2.4 percent to A$14.1 billion ($14.5 billion) for the three weeks from Boxing Day to mid-January.

Excluding food, sales are forecast to edge up 2.3 percent to A$6.6 billion.

Two cuts in official interest rates by the Reserve Bank seem to have done little to boost sentiment, with confidence in December sliding 8.3 percent on worries about the economic outlook.

"The most critical thing is that it's patchy," Margy Osmond, chief executive of the Australian National Retailers Association told Reuters, citing poor weather in recent weeks especially dampening clothing sales.

"What we keep hearing from our members is that transactions might be up, but the discounting is so deep that it is not a great story for the retailers," said Osmond. The ANRA represents large retailers including Woolworths and Coles .

Analysts say the problem is not so much a reluctant consumer, since spending on services, take-away food and restaurants is high and rising, but rather the dated retail experience in Australian stores.

Some large shopping centres, such as Northland in Melbourne's northern suburbs, were closed on Jan. 1 for the public holiday, with scores of disappointed shoppers turned away at the doors. Some state governments still have restrictions on store openings on days such as Boxing Day (December 26).

Limited ranges of stock and high prices have encouraged shoppers to look online, and a strong Aussie dollar over the past two years has made U.S. and other goods much cheaper than in the past.

A recent report by CommSec analyst Andrew McLennan found online spending jumped 36.5 percent in 2011 to A$12.3 billion, which amounted to about 4.9 percent of total retail sales and 8.1 percent of discretionary retail spending.

McLennan said Australian consumers were catching up with global trends in online spending. About A$6.9 billion was spent online with domestic retailers and A$5.4 billion with international stores.

"In Australia, relative pricing and ranging favours international retailers, and the domestic retailers have left themselves exposed through a frightfully insular view to multi-channel retailing," he said.

The CommSec data is based on the online spending of 1.7 million Commonwealth Bank customers through the bank's credit and debit card facilities.

Official Bureau of Statistics figures show that over the year to October -- the most recent data available -- spending at Australian department stores fell 3.3 percent, while spending at cafes, restaurants and takeaway food services rose 4.1 percent.

The next official retail report, for November, is due Jan. 9.

Myer Holdings, the largest department chain, said last week that post-Christmas trading was within expectations.

Calls to Myer, its upmarket rival David Jones and some other large retailers were not returned on Tuesday.

The A$240 billion retail sector accounts for 18 percent of Australia's GDP and is the second-biggest employer after the health industry, with nearly 10 percent of all jobs.

But the retail industry is less important than it once was as the booming mining sector takes over as the driver of economic growth. (Editing by Ed Davies)