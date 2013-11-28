European shares enjoy best weekly gains of 2017, French banks up
LONDON, March 3 European shares posted their best weekly gains of 2017 of Friday, although they were down on the day following disappointing company updates.
SYDNEY Nov 29 Rio Tinto PLC said on Friday it will suspend alumina production at its Gove refinery in Australia, saying the plant is no longer a viable business in the current market environment.
Rio Tinto did not provide a timeframe, saying it would work on phasing out production and consult with employees.
The company said earlier this week it had decided not to convert the Gove plant to use gas-fired power.
FRANKFURT, March 3 Germany's energy exchange (EEX), part of Deutsche Boerse AG is to purchase all shares in sector peer Nodal, based in Virginia, United States, Deutsche Boerse said on Friday.
