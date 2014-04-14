Unilever prepares 6 bln stg sale of food brands - newspapers
LONDON, March 18 Unilever is preparing a 6 billion pound ($7.44 billion) sale of some of its food brands, British newspapers reported on Saturday, without citing sources.
SYDNEY, April 15 Rio Tinto first quarter commodities production and 2014 guidance below: Figures are Rio Tinto share of production unless otherwise stated. 2014 2013 2013 2014 Q1 Q4 Q1 guidance Alumina 2,392 2,582 2,186 8,000 ('000 t) Aluminium 832 868 907 3,400 ('000 t) Bauxite 10,044 11,432 9,562 41,000 ('000 t) Hard 1,874 2,410 1,650 8,200 coking coal ('000 t) Mined copper 156,500 172,800 150,300 570,000 Refined copper 75,800 81,000 80,500 260,000 Iron ore 52,339 55,510 48,250 #295,000 ('000 t) Total Q1 iron ore was 66.4 mln tonnes on 100 pct basis. #Guidance on 100 percent basis Source: Rio Tinto (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Richard Pullin)
* Orly airport evacuated, flights suspended (Adds Le Pen quote)
PARIS, March 17 French advertising group Havas said on Friday that it would not pull advertising from Alphabet Inc's Google platforms on a global basis, after its British business suspended activity with the U.S. company over concerns about its YouTube website.