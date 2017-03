SYDNEY Jan 24 Rio Tinto said the iron ore ports of Dampier and Cape Lambert on Australia's west coast had reopened after closing due to a cyclone and that shiploading was underway.

Category 1 Cyclone Peta -- the weakest on a scale of one-to-five -- forced Port Hedland, Cape Lambert and Dampier ports to shut on Tuesday, halting almost half of the world's iron ore trade.

Port Hedland reopened late Wednesday.