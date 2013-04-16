BRIEF-BP CEO says 60 pct of company's production will be gas by mid-2020s
* Bp ceo says expects 60 percent of company's production to come from gas by mid-2020s Further company coverage: (London Equities Newsroom)
(Corrects paragraph 3 to show that the 290 million tonnes refers to output capacity, not output)
SYDNEY, April 16 Rio Tinto is setting fresh cost-cutting targets under its new chief executive as the global miner faces a sharp downturn in demand for industrial commodities.
"My streamlined executive committee structure is now in place and demanding targets for 2013, including for cash cost savings," Sam Walsh, who was named chief executive in January as part of a senior level shake up following a series of disastrous investments, said in a statement.
The world's second-biggest iron ore miner after Brazil's Vale said, in its quarterly production report, it was still on track to boost output capacity of the steelmaking material to 290 million tonnes this year under a multi-billion-dollar expansion plan.
The company said its copper mine in Utah, the second-biggest source of copper in the United States would see a drop in refined metal output by about 100,000 tonnes based on an early assessment of damage caused by a cave-in last Wednesday.
The loss due to the accident, in which no employees were reported injured, could help combat a mounting global supply glut of copper that was weighing on the metal's price, according to analysts.
The company was also hopeful it could commission its giant Oyu Tolgoi copper and gold mine in Mongolia by the end of June, pending resolution of outstanding issues with the Mongolian government over local employment and taxes. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
* Bp ceo says expects 60 percent of company's production to come from gas by mid-2020s Further company coverage: (London Equities Newsroom)
* Downstream free cash flow expected at $9-10 bln by 2021 (Adds details, background, CFO comment, share price)
Feb 28 British insurer Aviva said it expects to take an exceptional charge of 385 million pounds ($478 million) to its 2016 profit after tax after Britain changed the rate at which compensation payments are calculated in personal injury claims.