SYDNEY, June 19 Rio Tinto , the world's second-biggest iron ore producer, is cutting more than 40 office jobs in its Australian iron ore division in response to changing market conditions, the company said.

"It's mainly general manager and manger roles as we reshape the business to delayer it and be better suited to match the market environment and outlook," a Rio Tinto spokesman told Reuters.

Chief Executive Sam Walsh earlier this year implemented austerity measures as part of an effort to cut $5 billion worth of expenses over the next two years across the company's diversified portfolio.