* Rio Tinto says move will help 'delayer' some management roles

* Company employs around 10,000 in Australian iron ore division

SYDNEY, June 19 Rio Tinto is cutting more than 40 office jobs in its Australian iron ore division as the world's second-biggest producer of the steelmaking ingredient chases greater cost savings to combat a weaker market.

The iron ore division, Rio Tinto's main profit engine, is awaiting board approval later this year to spend billions of dollars to expand production capability to 360 million tonnes annually in 2015. It produced 253 million tonnes in 2012.

"It's mainly general manager and manger roles as we reshape the business to delayer it and be better suited to match the market environment and outlook," a Rio Tinto spokesman told Reuters.

The Anglo-Australian miner employs around 68,000 staff companywide and around 10,000 in the Australian iron ore division.

Since the middle of the last decade, Rio Tinto has been the fastest-growing iron ore producer among the major suppliers, which include Vale and BHP Billiton .

Iron ore prices have gone from boom to bust and partly back again - hitting a high above $190 a tonne in 2011 and a low under $90 in 2012 - in the three years since the sector switched from once-a-year fixed pricing to a spot market.

At current prices of around $117 a tonne, Rio Tinto enjoys an operating margin of around $70 per tonne, among the highest in the sector.

Rio Tinto Chief Executive Sam Walsh earlier this year implemented austerity measures as part of an effort to cut $5 billion worth of expenses over the next two years across the company's diversified portfolio.

Some of those losing their jobs may find work in other parts of the iron ore business, or other divisions within Rio Tinto, Andrew Harding, chief executive of Rio Tinto's iron ore operations, said in a staff memo seen by Reuters.