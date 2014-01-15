(Corrects to make clear production figure is full year, not
fourth quarter)
SYDNEY Jan 16 Rio Tinto iron
ore production rose 5 percent to a record 266 million tonnes in
2013, despite setbacks caused by a cyclone in December that
impacted its Australian operations.
"We have set new records for iron ore production and
shipments as we ramp up our 290 expansion, as well as achieving
an impressive recovery in copper volumes and record annual
production for both bauxite and thermal coal," Rio Chief
Executive Sam Walsh said in releasing the company's fourth
quarter production report.
Australian shipments exceeded production by 2 million tonnes
in the fourth quarter, despite the impact of cyclone Christine,
which closed Rio's two ports for three days at the end of
December and affected recovery of rail and ports into January,
it said.
