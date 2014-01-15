(Corrects to make clear production figure is full year, not fourth quarter)

SYDNEY Jan 16 Rio Tinto iron ore production rose 5 percent to a record 266 million tonnes in 2013, despite setbacks caused by a cyclone in December that impacted its Australian operations.

"We have set new records for iron ore production and shipments as we ramp up our 290 expansion, as well as achieving an impressive recovery in copper volumes and record annual production for both bauxite and thermal coal," Rio Chief Executive Sam Walsh said in releasing the company's fourth quarter production report.

Australian shipments exceeded production by 2 million tonnes in the fourth quarter, despite the impact of cyclone Christine, which closed Rio's two ports for three days at the end of December and affected recovery of rail and ports into January, it said.

(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)